The Westaim Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westaim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
WED stock opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. Westaim has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.74 million and a PE ratio of 37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 29.68 and a current ratio of 29.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47.
About Westaim (Get Rating)
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
