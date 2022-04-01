The Westaim Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westaim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

WED stock opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. Westaim has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.74 million and a PE ratio of 37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 29.68 and a current ratio of 29.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47.

In related news, Director Parag Shah acquired 50,000 shares of Westaim stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,535,180.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

