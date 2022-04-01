TheStreet Upgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to C

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $939.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.36. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

