Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.