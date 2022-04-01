Thomas Tu Sells 2,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Thomas Tu sold 2 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.54 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

