Thunder Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012766 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00241431 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

