Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,960. The company has a market cap of $286.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,527.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 430,021 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

