Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Up 7.4%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50.85 ($0.67). Approximately 79,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.33 ($0.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The stock has a market cap of £170.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.02.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

