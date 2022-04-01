Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tiptree from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

TIPT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $434.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

