Titan Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $268,569.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007356 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 226.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

