Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.76. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $627.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

