Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TVTY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.28. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.