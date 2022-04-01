Tixl Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,883.00 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

