TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Purchases $50,370.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMC stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.