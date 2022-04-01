TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 24,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,382,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Hall bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

