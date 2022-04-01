Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TKOMY opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

