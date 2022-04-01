TOKPIE Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $23,519.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

