Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.53.

TOL opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $80,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after buying an additional 254,929 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 244,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

