Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.15

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.15 and traded as high as C$16.34. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 273,733 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.66.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.