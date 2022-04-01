Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $36.98 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

