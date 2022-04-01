Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $36.98 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

