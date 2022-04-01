TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

