Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Trade Desk stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. 3,089,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,651. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.98, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

