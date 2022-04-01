Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.
Trade Desk stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. 3,089,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,651. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.98, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
