Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 903% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,959,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Grifols by 448.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,499 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,983,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

