Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 903% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.
Grifols stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
