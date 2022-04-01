Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,203. The company has a market cap of $620.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. Transcat has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 328,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

