TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TDG stock opened at $651.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $643.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

