Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 4.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. 272,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,835,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. Transocean’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 7.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

