Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

