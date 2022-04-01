Travis Perkins (TPK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/8/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,065 ($27.05) to GBX 2,020 ($26.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,105 ($27.57) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,380.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,513.61. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($312,321.14). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,656.77).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

