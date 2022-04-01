Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCN. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.27.

TCN opened at C$19.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$12.23 and a 52 week high of C$21.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.36.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

