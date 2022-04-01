Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.36. 744,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,238. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trinity Industries by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trinity Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

