Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

