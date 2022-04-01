TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.
TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
