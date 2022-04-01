TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 210,879 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

