Truist Financial Comments on Verastem, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verastem in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

