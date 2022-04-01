Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.77.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $55.97. 88,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,104. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

