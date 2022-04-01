Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) PT Lowered to GBX 168 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 168 ($2.20) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 400 ($5.24) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 297.60 ($3.90).

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 145.90 ($1.91) on Monday. Trustpilot Group has a one year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £603.77 million and a P/E ratio of -33.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.31.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

