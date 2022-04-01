TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

TTEC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 1,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,777. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TTEC by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

