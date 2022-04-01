Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of TCX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,554. Tucows has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $733.02 million, a P/E ratio of 212.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tucows by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tucows during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

