Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 52,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 26,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,704,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

