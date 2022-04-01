Tufton Capital Management Has $232,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,631. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

