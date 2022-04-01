Tufton Capital Management Has $3.85 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. 376,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,852,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

