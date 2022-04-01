Tufton Capital Management Has $327,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in CSX by 16,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $75,175,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 1,066,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

