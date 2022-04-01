Tufton Capital Management Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,907,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $152.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,381. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.60.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

