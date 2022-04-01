Tufton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,050,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Intuit by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.73. 44,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,588. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.74 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.49 and a 200 day moving average of $565.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.