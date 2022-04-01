Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.
TPC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 386,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,625. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $551.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,135,000 after acquiring an additional 485,118 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,766,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 767,261 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
