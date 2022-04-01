Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TPC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 386,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,625. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $551.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,135,000 after acquiring an additional 485,118 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,766,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 767,261 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

