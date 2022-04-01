Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.52.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

