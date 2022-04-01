Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 3.3%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.40. 3,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 803,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

