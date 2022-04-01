Typhoon Network Price Reaches $0.0232 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $212,190.70 and approximately $4,029.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

