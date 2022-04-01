Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 122.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

