U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USCB FINL HLDGS is a community bank. It offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit card, loans, saving accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services. USCB FINL HLDGS, formerly known as US CENTURY BANK, is based in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ USCB opened at $14.33 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

