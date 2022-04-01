UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.72 ($35.96).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €25.18 ($27.67) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a one year high of €32.97 ($36.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.17 and a 200-day moving average of €27.66.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.