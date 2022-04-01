UBS Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $42.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.
Chewy stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.