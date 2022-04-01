UBS Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $42.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Chewy stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

